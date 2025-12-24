Witney Shock: Man Caught Exposing Himself in Broad Daylight

Police are hunting a perv spotted flashing at drivers on a busy Witney road.

Morning Madness on Deer Park Road

At around 9:30am on Thursday, 18 December 2025, a white man in his mid to late 30s was seen with his trousers down by the ankles near the Curbridge Road roundabout, just past the Ralegh Crescent turn.

He brazenly exposed himself to passing passing traffic, sparking outrage among commuters.

Suspect Description and Police Appeal

The man is described as fair-haired, unshaven, with an average build.

“This incident happened on a busy stretch of road in the morning,” said PC Thomas Davys. “We urge anyone who saw this or has dash-cam footage to contact Thames Valley Police immediately.”

How to Help

Witnesses should report any information to Thames Valley Police online or call 101. Use crime reference 43250643200.