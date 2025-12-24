Watch Live

FLASHER PROBE Witney Shock: Man Caught Exposing Himself in Broad Daylight

  • Updated: 11:43
  • , 24 December 2025
Witney Shock: Man Caught Exposing Himself in Broad Daylight

Police are hunting a perv spotted flashing at drivers on a busy Witney road.

Morning Madness on Deer Park Road

At around 9:30am on Thursday, 18 December 2025, a white man in his mid to late 30s was seen with his trousers down by the ankles near the Curbridge Road roundabout, just past the Ralegh Crescent turn.

He brazenly exposed himself to passing passing traffic, sparking outrage among commuters.

Suspect Description and Police Appeal

The man is described as fair-haired, unshaven, with an average build.

“This incident happened on a busy stretch of road in the morning,” said PC Thomas Davys. “We urge anyone who saw this or has dash-cam footage to contact Thames Valley Police immediately.”

How to Help

Witnesses should report any information to Thames Valley Police online or call 101. Use crime reference 43250643200.

Recommended for you

BREAKING

Libya’s Army Chief Dies in Plane Crash Over Turkey
FATAL AIR CRASH Libya’s Army Chief Dies in Plane Crash Over Turkey
Ashford Brothers Nabbed in Major Drug Bust Get 21 Years Behind Bars
ONE CALL Ashford Brothers Nabbed in Major Drug Bust Get 21 Years Behind Bars
Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Appear in Court
CRIMEWATCH APPEAL Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Appear in Court
Corsham Man Gets Off Lightly After Drug Warrant Bust
SLAPPED WRIST Corsham Man Gets Off Lightly After Drug Warrant Bust

Must READ

Blaze Tears Through Worcester Park Home as Firefighters Rush to the Scene
RUBBISH JOB Massive blaze rips through Islington recycling centre this morning
ESCAPE ATTEMPT Two Men Locked Up for Over 47 Years After Brutal Cambridge Drug-Related Stabbing
London Man Locked Up for Running East Surrey County Lines Drug Empire
DRUG EMPIRE London Man Locked Up for Running East Surrey County Lines Drug Empire
RNLI Cromer Lifeboat Faces Shocking Shutdown After Hero’s Retirement
SABOTAGE RNLI Cromer Lifeboat Faces Shocking Shutdown After Hero’s Retirement
Nuneaton Man Jailed for 24 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Abuse
TIPPED OFF Nuneaton Man Jailed for 24 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Abuse
Have You Seen Missing Evelyn Daysh? Last Spotted Near Aldershot
MAY BE IN LONDON Have You Seen Missing Evelyn Daysh? Last Spotted Near Aldershot
Emergency Services Rush to Scene After Pedestrian Hit in Southport
POLICE APPEAL Emergency Services Rush to Scene After Pedestrian Hit in Southport
Welfare Fears for Missing Preston Man, 52, Possibly Roaming in Unique Land Rover
URGENT APPEAL Welfare Fears for Missing Preston Man, 52, Possibly Roaming in Unique Land Rover
British Teen, 13, Stabbed to Death by Mum’s Ex in Portugal – Killer Dies in Gas Explosion
FIRST PICTURE British Teen, 13, Stabbed to Death by Mum’s Ex in Portugal – Killer Dies in Gas Explosion
Police Hunt for Wanted Man in Barnstaple
DO NOT APPROACH Police Hunt for Wanted Man in Barnstaple

More For You

HIGH SPEED CHASE Swindon Man Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Dangerous Driving Spree
Green Party's Vicki Attenborough Killed in Tragic Bolton Crash
GREEN PARTY Green Party’s Vicki Attenborough Killed in Tragic Bolton Crash
Kfc To Open 500 New Sites And Create 7000 Jobs In Major Uk And Ireland Expansion
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER KFC Christmas Feast Hits South East London
Police Hunt Sex Offender Darren Inkpen After He Vanishes Post-Prison
MANHUNT Police Hunt Sex Offender Darren Inkpen After He Vanishes Post-Prison

More From UK News in Pictures

Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Running Over Victim Twice in Wolverhampton
MOWED DOWN Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Running Over Victim Twice in Wolverhampton
Creative Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone
Creative Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone
Man, 21, Charged After Shocking Stabbing at Bognor Regis Station
HIT BY A TRAIN Tragedy at Canterbury East: Person Killed by Train
St Leonards Man Jailed for Five Years Over Class A Drug Supply
DRUGS HAUL St Leonards Man Jailed for Five Years Over Class A Drug Supply
Heathfield Man Banned from Internet After AI-Generated Child Abuse Image Scandal
AI SCNDLE Heathfield Man Banned from Internet After AI-Generated Child Abuse Image Scandal
Police Hunt Man After Sexual Assault on Train from Brighton to Eastbourne
TRAIN ATTACK Police Hunt Man After Sexual Assault on Train from Brighton to Eastbourne
Police Hunt Seventh Suspect in Shocking Tory Councillor Sex Case
DRUG RAPE CASE Police Hunt Seventh Suspect in Shocking Tory Councillor Sex Case
Massive Haul of 93,000 Illegal Cigarettes Seized in Grimsby Shop Raid
MAJOR HAUL Massive Haul of 93,000 Illegal Cigarettes Seized in Grimsby Shop Raid
Driver Arrested After Dramatic A64 Crash Shuts Leeds Road
POLICE CHASE Driver Arrested After Dramatic A64 Crash Shuts Leeds Road
Two Held Over Murder After Man Found Dead in Ipswich Home
MURDER PROBE Two Held Over Murder After Man Found Dead in Ipswich Home

BREAKING

TANKER BLAST Huge LPG Tanker Blast Shakes A1 Motorway Near Caserta
McDonald’s Christmas Day Opening: The Lowdown
CRAVING A BIG MAC McDonald’s Christmas Day Opening: The Lowdown

BREAKING

MULTIPLE KILLED Explosion and Fire Rock Silver Lake Nursing Home Near Philadelphia
Armed Police Swarm Leamington Spa High Street

BREAKING

LOCKDOWN Armed Police Swarm Leamington Spa High Street
Two Jailed Over Brutal Manslaughter of Vulnerable Man in Oldham
HORRIFIC ATTACK Two Jailed Over Brutal Manslaughter of Vulnerable Man in Oldham
Oxford Man Jailed for Life Over Father’s Murder in Bath
TRAGIC LOSS Oxford Man Jailed for Life Over Father’s Murder in Bath

More From UKNIP

Police Drop Case Over Controversial Bob Vylan Comments
GLASTONBURY STAGE SHOCKER Police Drop Case Over Controversial Bob Vylan Comments
Woman Jailed Over £8.5m Heroin Haul Found in Bradford Home
DRUGS DEN Woman Jailed Over £8.5m Heroin Haul Found in Bradford Home
Sex Fiend Shaun Harris Jailed for At Least a Decade
MONSTER JAILED Sex Fiend Shaun Harris Jailed for At Least a Decade
Blaze Breaks Out at Hove's Imperial Hotel
ONE INJURED Blaze Breaks Out at Hove’s Imperial Hotel