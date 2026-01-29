Watch Live

Woman, 27, Charged with Murder After Toddler Suffers Fatal Injuries

  Updated: 01:01
  30 January 2026

 

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the tragic death of a one-year-old girl who was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Toddler Dies After Hospital Stay

Jayla-Jean McLaren was taken to the hospital on August 1, 2025, suffering from severe injuries. Despite medical efforts, she died 48 hours later on August 3.

Police Charge Woman with Murder

Hampshire Police have charged Samara Jay Glover, from Newport on the Isle of Wight, with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. She remains in custody.

A 31-year-old man from Newport was also arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been bailed with conditions until April 27.

Investigation Ongoing as Community Mourns

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Hunter said: “We understand that cases such as this are incredibly concerning and upsetting. However, we kindly ask that you do not speculate on this case, as it could potentially impact any future court proceedings. We will provide further updates on this investigation when appropriate.”

Heartbroken Family and Vigil

Jayla-Jean’s devastated parents, Jay and Shay McLaren, led around 70 mourners at a vigil held on August 7, 2025. Loved ones gathered at Church Litten Park in Newport to lay flowers, balloons, teddies, and photographs beneath a tree with pink leaves in memory of their ‘princess.’

Mrs McLaren took to social media to urge the community to “make Newport pink for our beautiful little girl who gained her wings on Sunday,” asking people to create a lasting tribute.

“Mummy and daddy and nanny will always love you. Fly high, princess,” she said in a heartfelt statement.

