TRAGIC ATTACK Woman, 40, Dies After ‘ OnePunched in the Face’ Outside Tyneside Bar

  • Updated: 20:28
  • , 27 January 2026

 

A shocking assault outside a North Shields bar has left the community reeling after a 40-year-old woman died following a brutal attack.

Tragic Attack Outside Charlie’s Bar

Lisa Denton suffered serious injuries after reportedly being punched in the face just after 10pm on Saturday at Charlie’s Bar in North Shields.

Her sister, Gillian, shared on Facebook that Lisa was “fighting for her life” in intensive care before the heartbreaking news of her death came through.

“She was deeply loved, and her loss has left a hole in our hearts that cannot be put into words. We are grateful for the love and support we’ve already received,” said Gillian’s fiancé, Dean.

Teenager Charged with Manslaughter

Liam Moor, 19, from East Howdon, has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear in court tomorrow. A woman in her 50s was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but has since been released on bail.

Police Urge Respect During Legal Process

Northumbria Police described the incident as “incredibly tragic” and expressed their condolences to Lisa’s family and friends. They urged the public to avoid speculation and respect the ongoing legal proceedings.

“Our thoughts remain firmly with Lisa’s loved ones at this time. We will continue to support them as they try to navigate a life without Lisa,” the police said.

