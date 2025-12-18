Woman, 70, Murdered by Daughter in Shocking Walthamstow Case

Emergency crews rushed to Blackhorse Road, Walthamstow, on December 11 after reports of an unresponsive woman. Tragically, 70-year-old Lorna Nightingale was declared dead at the scene.

Her daughter, 36-year-old Emma Nightingale, now stands charged with her murder. Court papers reveal Emma is accused of killing her mother sometime between November 1 and December 11.

Daughter Held After Grim Court Appearance

Emma was remanded in custody and appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on December 13. She is set to return to London’s Old Bailey on January 9 as the investigation presses on.

Dark Backstory: Missing Mother and Daughter Found Months Ago

The Nightingale case took a strange turn months earlier. Both Lorna and Emma were reported missing at the end of August but were found “safe and well” the following month—adding confusion to the tragic timeline.

Lorna was last seen in Lowestoft, Suffolk, back in February.

Emma was last spotted in Colchester, Essex, in June.

Their disappearances were 65 miles and four months apart. This triggered a massive police search from August 24, desperate to find them.

Major Police Operation Launched Amid Fears for Welfare

The search spanned over a month and involved numerous agencies, including the County Policing Command, Missing Persons Advisors, Technical Support Unit, Surveillance Unit, Intelligence Unit, and charities like British Transport Police.

Officers initially thought the pair were together in Essex, a key location tied to their lives. Authorities raised “particular concerns” about their safety at the time.