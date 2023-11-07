Woman and Child Airlifted to Hospital After Collision in Rochester

A woman and a young child have been airlifted to the hospital following a collision with a car that occurred this morning in Rochester. The incident took place just after 10 a.m. when the pedestrians were involved in an accident with a vehicle.
Emergency services, including paramedics, police officers, and the fire service, swiftly responded to the scene, which was located on City Way in Rochester. City Way serves as a major route connecting the town to the motorway network.
An air ambulance was also dispatched to the scene and landed in Jackson’s Fields, near a recreation ground. The injured woman and child were subsequently transported to King’s College Hospital. Fortunately, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, providing some relief in what must have been a harrowing incident.
The air ambulance remained at the scene for approximately an hour and a half before departing. During this time, traffic in the vicinity was reported to be moving slowly along City Way.
A spokesperson for the Kent Fire and Rescue Service stated, “One fire engine attended, and crews administered first aid to two people, who were passed into the care of SECAmb paramedics.
