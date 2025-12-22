Woman and Lover Jailed for Attempted Murder Plot

A woman and her lover have been locked up after plotting to kill her husband to carry on their affair. Michelle Mills and her partner Geraint Berry, both 46, were sentenced today for conspiring to murder Christopher Mills, a former serviceman, in a chilling hit that was thwarted when he fought back.

Foiled Ambush at Caravan Holiday

The twisted plan unfolded in September 2024 at a caravan where the married couple were staying. Berry and accomplice Steven Thomas launched an armed attack on Mr Mills, intending to make his death look like suicide. But Christopher’s resistance forced the attackers to flee, sparking a police hunt.

Armed response teams, police dogs, and a National Police Air Service helicopter tracked the suspects down hiding in nearby bushes. They were arrested shortly after.

Digital Evidence Exposes Dark Deception

Initially reporting the assault to police as an innocent victim, Michelle claimed ignorance of any motive. But forensic investigations revealed damning text messages between Mills and Berry that exposed their affair and murder plot.

From August 2024, messages detailed numerous chilling methods to kill Christopher, including suffocation, overdosing on sleeping tablets, poisoning with antifreeze or foxglove.

Berry even asked a friend how to obtain a gun with a silencer and rig a car to explode.

Two failed attempts on August 28 and 29 left Berry injured, but on the third try on September 20, Michelle agreed to get her husband drunk so he’d fall asleep before the attack.

Michelle was arrested at her home in Llwynhendy, where she admitted she’d be “going to jail for this.”

Guilty Verdict and Heavy Sentences

All three suspects faced trial in October. Michelle Mills and Geraint Berry were found guilty of conspiracy to murder and sentenced to 19 years behind bars.

Steven Thomas, 47, was cleared of conspiracy but admitted to possession of a firearm with intent to threaten Christopher Mills. He received a 12-month sentence, already served on remand.

This shocking betrayal and planned murder-for-love have rocked their local community and serve as a grim reminder of how deadly secret affairs can become.