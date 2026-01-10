Watch Live

PIGEONGATE Woman Arrested by Six Cops for Feeding Pigeons and Fined £100 for ‘Throwing Bread on the Floor’

  • Updated: 14:49
  • , 10 January 2026
A woman in her 40s was hauled away by SIX police officers for feeding pigeons on a Harrow street/" title="High Street" rel="nofollow">high street – all after refusing to give her name. She was slapped with a £100 fine for “throwing bread on the floor” under a harsh Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

Pigeon Feeding Chaos on Wealdstone High Street

The drama unfolded around 2:30pm on Wednesday, January 7, when local council enforcement workers flagged the woman’s activities as “anti-social behaviour.” Despite warnings, she refused to stop feeding the birds or provide her personal details as demanded under Section 50 of the Police Reform Act.

After a 20-minute standoff, police arrested her on suspicion of breaching the law. Six officers and two council workers conducted a full search, confiscated her belongings, and bundled her into a police van – much to the bafflement of bystanders filming the scene.

£100 Fine for Throwing Bread? Public Outrage Grows

Once released, the woman was handed a £100 fixed penalty notice. The offence? “Throwing bread on the floor” which breaches the borough’s PSPO designed to prevent bird feeding and nuisance behaviour.

Harrow Council confirmed that under this order, feeding birds, drinking alcohol, taking drugs, aggressive begging, blocking shop entrances, or dumping rubbish can lead to fines of up to £1,000.

A council spokesperson said: “There was a breach of the Public Spaces Protection Order relating to bird feeding. The individual refused to provide their details and also refused to stop feeding pigeons when asked.”

Heavy-Handed Policing Sparks Questions on Proportionality

The arrest has left many scratching their heads about police overreach. Six officers, full searches, and a police van for what’s essentially littering? Bystanders questioned the officers, highlighting public frustration with the excessive response.

The incident highlights growing concerns over PSPOs being used to criminalise trivial acts, with bird feeding lumped together with serious issues like drug use and aggressive begging. The steep fines and risk of a court summons for such minor breaches feel like heavy-handed overkill.

“If you fail to make payment within 28 days, you may be summoned to appear in the Magistrates’ court,” warned the council’s enforcement note.

The woman’s refusal to comply might reflect wider pushback against what many see as intrusive local authority powers cracking down on everyday behaviour.

 

Storm Goretti Rocks UK with 99mph Gusts and Heavy Snow
RIDING THE STORM Storm Goretti Rocks UK with 99mph Gusts and Heavy Snow
Two Kids Stranded on Icy Pond Island in East London
RESCUED Two Kids Stranded on Icy Pond Island in East London
Moving to Italy from the UK: practical legal advice for a smooth start
Moving to Italy from the UK: practical legal advice for a smooth start
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
TRAFFIC CHAOS A2 Shut Both Ways After Shocking Crash Near Dover
