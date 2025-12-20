Police rushed to Ravensbourne Park early this morning, December 20, after reports of a brutal assault.

A 27-year-old woman was found with a head injury at around 6:07am and was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital. Her current condition remains unknown.

Phone and Cash Stolen in Shocking Attack

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the victim was mugged during the assault, losing both her mobile phone and cash.

No Arrests Yet as Investigation Continues

The area near Catford station was sealed off for nearly six hours as officers scoured the scene. No suspects have been caught so far.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “At around 06:07hrs on Saturday, 20 December, police received reports a woman had been assaulted in Ravensbourne Park, Lewisham. Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, who treated a 27-year-old woman at the scene for an injury to her head. She was taken to hospital where her injuries continue to be assessed. It is understood the victim was assaulted before having her mobile phone and cash stolen. No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting CAD1564/20DEC25.