MANHUNT Woman Assaulted at Nottingham Bus Stop – Police Urgent Search Underway

  • Updated: 06:43
  • , 21 December 2025
A woman in her 50s was inappropriately touched by a man at a bus stop in Nottingham city centre, sparking a fast police hunt for the suspect.

The disturbing incident happened around 10.30pm on November 27, with the victim reporting it to officers shortly after.

Police Release CCTV Image – Public Help Needed

Nottinghamshire Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they believe holds vital information. They are urging anyone who recognises him to step forward immediately.

“This was an extremely upsetting incident for the woman involved and we are determined to track down the person responsible,”

– Sergeant Liz Johnson, Nottinghamshire Police

Sergeant Johnson added: “We have reviewed footage showing the aftermath and now need the public’s help to identify this individual.”

Incident Sparks Concerns Over Women’s Safety

The assault took place in a busy part of Nottingham’s city centre after dark. To protect the victim, police have withheld the exact location.

Officers are treating the case with the utmost seriousness. Dedicated resources are focused on finding the attacker as part of a wider priority to crack down on violence against women and girls.

Detectives believe someone will recognise the man pictured and provide vital clues to help the probe.

How to Help – Contact Police with Information

  • If you were near the area or saw something suspicious, don’t hesitate to get in touch.
  • Call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting reference 25*698458.
  • You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers.

This incident highlights ongoing fears about women’s safety at night. Police urge anyone experiencing similar attacks to report them without delay.

The investigation is still active as officers review evidence and follow leads to catch the suspect.

 

