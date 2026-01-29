Watch Live

SMELLY SERIAL THIEF Woman Banned from Every John Lewis Store for Designer Fragrance Theft

  • Updated: 02:09
  • , 29 January 2026

Agita Cica, 27, has been slapped with a 12-month Criminal Behaviour Order banning her from all John Lewis stores across England and Wales. The move comes after she pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of pounds’ worth of designer perfumes.

Foiled at John Lewis and On the Run

On 31 August 2024, John Lewis Loss Prevention staff caught Cica red-handed trying to swipe expensive fragrances at their Cheadle branch. Greater Manchester Police were called in, and she was arrested on the spot. However, she initially gave false details to officers. It took rigorous identity checks to confirm who she was.

Dodged Court and Police for Over a Year

Cica then failed to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on 3 October 2024, prompting an arrest warrant. She went on the run, using multiple addresses across the country to evade capture. Police made several attempts nationwide before she finally handed herself in to Northumbria Police on 4 November 2025.

More Than £2,400 in Stolen Goods

In total, Cica pinched over £2,400 worth of designer fragrances from John Lewis stores. The court’s Criminal Behaviour Order bans her from entering any John Lewis outlet in England and Wales for the next year.

