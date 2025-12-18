Woman Caught Selling Fake Oasis Tickets and VIP Access

A Newcastle-under-Lyme woman has admitted scamming fans by selling fake Oasis concert tickets and VIP box access.

Rosie Slater Pleads Guilty to 11 Counts of Fraud

Rosie Slater, 32, from Betley, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday, 11 December. She pleaded guilty to 11 counts of fraud by false representation.

Victims Lose £4,000 in Ticket Scam

Slater falsely claimed she had genuine tickets and VIP box passes for the Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium in May 2025. The scam left victims out of pocket to the tune of around £4,000.

Sentencing Date Set for April 2026

Slater has been granted bail and is due back in court for sentencing on 13 April 2026.