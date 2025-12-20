Woman Charged After Angry Protest at HMP Bronzefield

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage following a fiery protest outside HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey.

Police Van Damaged in Prison Protest

Surrey Police revealed that Mehvish Khan, who has no fixed address, was charged after a police van was damaged during the demonstration on Wednesday, 17 December. Officers rushed to the scene after reports that protesters tried to force their way into restricted areas of the prison.

Three Arrested as Tensions Flare

Khan appeared at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 18 December, where she pled not guilty. She was released on conditional bail and will return to court on 8 April 2026.

Two men were also arrested: a 29-year-old from Wellingborough on suspicion of common assault, and a 28-year-old from Glasgow on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Both remain on police bail.

Protest Sparks amid Hunger Strike Fears

The protest was sparked by fears over Qesser Zuhrah, a pro-Palestine activist reportedly on hunger strike in custody. Campaigners, including MP Zarah Sultana, gathered outside the jail demanding urgent medical care for Zuhrah.

Zuhrah was later rushed away in an ambulance. After the vehicle’s arrival, a scuffle erupted between protesters and police, with some demonstrators trying to block the police van from leaving the scene.