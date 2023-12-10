Woman charged in connection with fatal fire in Sutton

A woman has been charged in connection with a fire in which four children died in Sutton.

Deveca Rose, 29, of Sutton, was charged on Thursday, 9 December 2023 with four counts of manslaughter, contrary to common law, and child abandonment contrary to the Children and Young Persons Act 1933.

She will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 11 December.

This follows the tragic death of two sets of twin brothers – Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four, following calls to a fire at an address in Collingwood Road, Sutton, at around 19:00hrs on Thursday, 16 December 2021.

Officers understand the significant impact on the local community following this devastating incident, and they would like to reassure people that this extremely complex investigation continues, supported by partner agencies including the Crown Prosecution Service and London Fire Brigade.

It is imperative that no material or comments are published or shared online that could prejudice future court proceedings.

