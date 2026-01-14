Woman Charged Over Fatal Wembley Shooting of Teen Tyrece Balcha

A 29-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the tragic shooting death of 18-year-old Tyrece Balcha in Wembley.

New Arrest as Investigation Continues

Shainae Morris, from Blackheath, faces serious charges including perverting the course of justice and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. She is set to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 16 January for a first hearing.

Fatal Shooting Shock in Wembley

Police responded to a shooting outside a bar on Atlantic Crescent in Wembley at 5:27am on Sunday, 21 September. Officers found Tyrece Balcha critically injured with gunshot wounds. Despite urgent hospital treatment, Tyrece sadly died on Thursday, 25 September.

Four Men Already Charged with Murder

The investigation has already led to murder charges against four men, who will face a hearing at the Old Bailey on 6 March:

Ashley Wallace, 40, Southwark

Adem Altindal, 33, Haringey

Rafael Reveane Rodriguez, 39, Morden

Dennis Gambrah, 33, Lewisham

The case remains a major focus for North and West London police as they crack down on gun crime.