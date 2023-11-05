Woman Charged with Attempted Murder Following Cobden Bridge Incident

A woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with an incident that occurred near Cobden Bridge in Southampton on Thursday, October 26.

The incident unfolded when Hampshire police received a distress call at 3:38 pm, reporting that a woman had entered the water near Cobden Bridge with two young children. Responding promptly, emergency services rushed to the scene, managing to recover all three individuals from the water. They were subsequently provided with the necessary medical attention.

The accused, identified as 31-year-old Rhonda Micetich from Argyle Road, Southampton, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in relation to this incident. After her arrest, Micetich appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court on November 4, where she was remanded into custody.

Rhonda Micetich is now scheduled to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, December 1, where further legal proceedings will take place.