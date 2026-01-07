Woman Charged With Murder Over Toddler’s Death

A woman from Rusholme has been charged with murder and arson following the tragic death of a four-year-old girl.

Details of the Charges

Carrin Wibier, born 14 May 1980, residing at Gateshead Close, Rusholme, faces murder and arson with intent to endanger life charges. Police say the offences relate to the death of little Lesma-Rose Wibier who died at the same address on Sunday 2 March 2025.

Next Steps in the Case

Wibier has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court tomorrow, Wednesday 7 January 2026.

The Greater Manchester Police continue their investigation into the heartbreaking case.