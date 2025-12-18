Wiltshire Woman Charged Over £50k Charity Theft

Accounts Manager Accused of Fraud

Carol Rendell, 57, from Orchard Gardens, Melksham, faces serious charges after being accused of stealing £56,441.70 from a Wiltshire charity. The alleged fraud took place while she was the accounts manager at the Wharf Theatre charity in Devizes.

Allegations Span Nearly Five Years

The theft is said to have occurred between 17 May 2019 and 6 February 2024. Rendell was charged with fraud by abuse of position and is set to appear at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 19 December, at 2pm.

Case Could Escalate to Crown Court

Given the large sum allegedly stolen, the case may be transferred to the Crown Court for a more serious hearing.