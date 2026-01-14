Woman Dies After Devastating Fire Engulfs West London Sheltered Housing

Watch Live

Tragic Blaze Claims Life at Chiswick Supported Living Complex

A woman has died in hospital following a devastating fire that tore through a sheltered housing complex in West London last Friday, January 9.

Fire Rips Through Chiswick Flat

The blaze erupted in a first-floor flat on Brooks Road, Chiswick, spreading rapidly into the corridor.

Firefighters arrived at the Meadowcroft site just after 4.20pm, rescuing the injured woman who was rushed to hospital. Sadly, she passed away four days later on Tuesday, January 13, due to serious injuries sustained in the fire.

Swift Rescue Efforts Save Others

London Fire Brigade crews also rescued four other residents from neighbouring flats using fire escape hoods. Those survivors were treated as a precaution for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.

In total, 70 firefighters and ten fire engines from Chiswick, Acton, and Mitcham battled the fierce flames. The fire was brought under control by 6.05pm the same day.

Investigation Underway as Officials Praise Firefighters

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Andy Pennick said:

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends as well as all those impacted by this sad incident.

Both during and after the fire, local crews and officers worked closely with our partners to support the other residents, many of whom are elderly or vulnerable. We set up an immediate rest centre for around 30 evacuees.”

“Crews arrived within three minutes of the first report and faced a challenging, well-developed fire. The blaze was detected by an automatic fire alarm, which helped firefighters get on scene fast, undoubtedly preventing further tragedy.

This fire highlights the crucial importance of working smoke alarms, especially in residential buildings with vulnerable residents.”

