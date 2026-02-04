The London Ambulance Service rushed to Crown Point Parade just before 10pm on Tuesday, February 3, after reports of a woman in distress.
Rapid Response to Upper Norwood Emergency
Paramedics were dispatched in ambulances and fast response cars, joined by an incident response officer, arriving within five minutes of the call.
Tragic Outcome Despite Quick Action
Despite their urgent efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Official Statement
“We were called at 9.56pm yesterday (3 February) to reports of an unwell person in Crown Point Parade, Upper Norwood,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.
“We sent an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene.
“The first paramedic arrived in around five minutes.
“Despite the best efforts of our crews, a woman sadly died at the scene.”