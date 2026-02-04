The London Ambulance Service rushed to Crown Point Parade just before 10pm on Tuesday, February 3, after reports of a woman in distress.

Rapid Response to Upper Norwood Emergency

Paramedics were dispatched in ambulances and fast response cars, joined by an incident response officer, arriving within five minutes of the call.

Tragic Outcome Despite Quick Action

Despite their urgent efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Official Statement