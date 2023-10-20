Woman Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision in Kings Bromley

Staffordshire Police in Kings Bromley are appealing for witnesses after a tragic collision resulted in the death of a woman in her 80s. The incident occurred last night on Yoxall Road (A515) at the junction with Church Lane. The collision, involving a pedestrian and a white van, is believed to have taken place between 19.30 and 19.45 BST

Emergency services, including officers from the local police force and the West Midlands Ambulance Service, were called to the scene at 19.45 BST. Despite their efforts, the pedestrian was pronounced dead a short time later.

The van, which was traveling from the direction of Yoxall towards Kings Bromley, fled the scene after the collision. Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who saw the van before or after the collision to come forward with any information they may have. They are particularly interested in speaking to individuals who have relevant CCTV, dashcam, or smart doorbell footage.

The woman’s next of kin are currently being supported by specially-trained officers during this difficult time.

If you have any information that may assist the investigation, please contact the police using their official social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter or call 101, quoting incident number 606 of 19 October 2023.