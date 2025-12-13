A pedestrian has tragically lost her life after being hit by a car in Milton, Stoke-on-Trent, early this morning.

Emergency Services Rush to the Scene

West Midlands Ambulance Service sprang into action at 7:54am when they were called to Leek Road. They dispatched an ambulance, a paramedic officer, and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

Life-Saving Efforts Fail

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson revealed: “On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was the pedestrian. Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support, which continued enroute to Royal Stoke University Hospital.”

They added, “The air ambulance crew travelled in the back of the ambulance to help continue treatment. However, unfortunately, shortly after arrival at hospital it became apparent nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed deceased.”

The incident has shocked the local community as investigations continue.