Woman Distressed After Man Masturbates in Front of Her on South London Train

A disturbing incident has left a woman “extremely distressed” after a man masturbated in front of her on a Thameslink train in south London.

The incident occurred at 11.15pm on February 6 aboard the Thameslink Service between Tooting and Herne Hill. According to reports, a man seated opposite the woman began masturbating, causing her extreme distress.

The woman promptly reported the incident to the police, who have now released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

British Transport Police issued a statement urging the public’s assistance in identifying the individual. The spokesperson stated, “Detectives investigating an incident of indecent exposure are today releasing this image in connection.

The statement continued, “At around 11.15pm on Tuesday, February 6, a man sat opposite a woman on a Thameslink service between Tooting and Herne Hill and exposed himself and started masturbating.

Describing the woman’s reaction, the spokesperson added, “The woman was extremely distressed and left her seat to report what had happened.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the individual in the image to come forward. They can contact officers by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 808 of February 6. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This incident underscores the importance of reporting such behavior promptly to ensure the safety and well-being of all passengers.