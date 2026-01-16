Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn

A serious incident unfolded just after 1.30am today (January 16) on Wellington Street near Thomas Street, Woolwich.

Emergency Crews Rush to the Scene

London Ambulance Service scrambled a heavy response, including an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

A patient was treated on site before being rushed to a major trauma centre as a priority. Their current condition remains unknown.

Transport Chaos as Roads and Buses Diverted

Wellington Street is shut both ways from South Circular to Thomas Street. Bus routes 53, 54, 291, 380, and 422 are diverted, causing disruption to morning commuters.

Official Statement

“We were called at 1.36am today to reports of a person who had fallen from height in Wellington Street, Woolwich,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed. “We treated a patient at the scene and took her to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Metropolitan Police have yet to release further details.