Woman Found Dead in River Waveney, Beccles – Police Appeal for Information

Police are hunting for answers after an unidentified woman was found dead in the River Waveney at Beccles. The grim discovery was made just after 8am on Thursday, 1 January.

Tragic Find at The Quay

Officers responded quickly after a member of the public called to report a woman in the river beneath the bridge at The Quay. Ambulance crews also attended but sadly confirmed the woman had died.

The death is currently unexplained. Police have stated there is no evidence to suspect foul play. The Coroner has been informed.

Who Was She? Police Seek Witnesses

Authorities have not yet identified the woman and are urging the public to come forward with any information about her last movements.

Detectives describe her as:

White female, aged 60–70

Petite build

Short curly brown/copper hair

Wearing a cream cardigan, blue top, white jeans, white boots

Possibly carrying a pink coat, torch, and umbrella

If you saw a woman matching this description near The Quay before 8am on 1 January, police want to hear from you.

How to Contact Police

Anyone with information is urged to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference CAD 135 of 1 January.

Phone: 101

Emergency? Call 999 immediately.