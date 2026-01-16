Woman Found Dead on M6 Shuts Motorway All Day

Watch Live

The M6 motorway is shut in both directions for most of the day after a woman was found dead early this morning. Emergency services were called over welfare concerns and have now confirmed the tragic death.

Fatal Discovery Near Wigan Closes Motorway

Police rushed to the M6 between junctions 23 and 26 near Wigan just after 7.40am on Friday, January 16. A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers were called to reports of a concern for welfare on the M6 at around 7:42am this morning (Friday, January 16 2026). Sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has yet to take place but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

M6 Closed Both Ways – No Reopening Time Yet

The stretch of motorway from junction 23 to junction 26 remains closed northbound and southbound, causing major delays. National Highways say there is currently no estimate on when the road will reopen as investigations continue.

Drivers are trapped in heavy queues, with traffic officers moving vehicles off the motorway at junction 23.

  • Northbound: 45-minute delays, 4 miles of congestion
  • Southbound: 20-minute delays, 3 miles of congestion

What Drivers Need to Know – Diversions in Place

National Highways has issued official diversion routes:

Southbound Diversion (follow hollow square on signs):

  • Exit M6 at Junction 26
  • Take first exit at M58/M6 roundabouts then second roundabout onto M58 westbound for 9.5km
  • Exit M58 at Junction 3
  • Follow A570 southbound for 8.8km
  • Turn left onto A580 eastbound for 9.2km
  • At M6 Junction 23, rejoin motorway

Northbound Diversion – Follow the above in reverse using solid triangle signs.

Additional Delays Near Warrington After Crash

The misery continues for motorists as a separate crash near junction 21 at Woolston, Warrington, has caused tailbacks past junction 21A on the M62 towards the Croft Interchange.

Officials urge drivers to plan ahead, allow extra journey time, or avoid the area if possible.

