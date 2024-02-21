A woman in her 30s has been transported to the hospital following a collision between a bus and a pedestrian in Abbey Wood last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly before 6:30 pm on Tuesday, February 20. The crash occurred on Harrow Manor Way, prompting a swift response from police and medical personnel.

The pedestrian, identified as a woman in her 30s, sustained injuries as a result of the collision and was promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention. Fortunately, her condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

The driver of the bus involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Metropolitan Police spokesperson stated: “We were called at 18:25hrs on Tuesday, 20 February to reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian in Harrow Manor Way SE2. Officers responded and the pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital. Her condition was assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing. The driver of the bus stopped at the scene. No arrests. Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6057/20Feb.”

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing, and authorities are urging any witnesses or individuals with relevant information to come forward and assist with the investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact the police on 101, quoting the reference CAD6057/20Feb.