Woman in 70s Dies After Horror Bin Lorry Crash in Lancashire

A pensioner has tragically died after being struck by a bin lorry in Lancashire.

Early Morning Crash Shuts Road for Hours

The woman, in her 70s, was hit just before 8am on 16 December on Trinity Close, Freckleton. Emergency crews rushed to the scene but she sadly died there.

Police closed the road for around six hours as they investigated the fatal collision.

Driver Arrested After Deadly Smash

The bin lorry driver, a man in his 50s from St Anne’s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Police Seek Witnesses and Footage

Lancashire Police are urging anyone with dashcam or mobile footage, or who witnessed the crash, to come forward immediately.