FAILED TO STOP Hit-and-Run Horror in Lewisham: Elderly Woman Injured

  • Updated: 15:53
  • , 13 January 2026
Pedestrian Found Injured After Crash

Police on patrol in Lewisham made a grim discovery at 10:09am today (January 13). A woman in her 80s was found injured after being hit by a vehicle that sped off without stopping.

Victim Rushed to Hospital, Injuries Not Life-Threatening

The London Ambulance Service treated the woman at the scene before rushing her to a major trauma centre. Thankfully, her leg injuries are “not life-threatening or life-changing,” police confirmed.

Police Hunt Driver – No Arrests Yet

Officers are appealing for witnesses. No arrests have been made so far. Police want anyone with information or dashcam footage to step forward.

“Police on patrol on Sydenham Lane, Lewisham discovered a pedestrian with injuries to her leg after a collision with a vehicle that failed to stop at 10.09hrs on Tuesday, 13 January,” a Met Police spokesperson said.

“No arrests have been made. Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help police should call 101 quoting CAD 2095/13Jan.”

London Ambulance Service Response

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service added:

“We were called at 10.04am today to reports of a road traffic collision on Sydenham Road, SE26. We sent an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer. We treated a woman at the scene and took her to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Witnesses or anyone with footage can help crack the case. Contact police on 101 quoting CAD 2095/13Jan.

