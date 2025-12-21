Watch Live

PENSIONER STRUCK Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run on Rye Lane,Peckham

  • Updated: 05:50
  • , 22 December 2025

 

A shocking hit-and-run unfolded on Rye Lane, near Peckham High Street, at around 11.20am yesterday (December 20).

Woman Suffers Head Injury

Officers and London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene to find a woman injured in the head. She was quickly taken to hospital. While her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, they could be life-changing.

E-Bike Rider Flees the Scene

The culprit, riding an e-bike, sped off without stopping after the crash. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

The Metropolitan Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. A spokesperson said:

“Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD4585/20DEC. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

PENSIONER STRUCK Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run on Rye Lane,Peckham
