A shocking hit-and-run unfolded on Rye Lane, near Peckham High Street, at around 11.20am yesterday (December 20).

Woman Suffers Head Injury

Officers and London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene to find a woman injured in the head. She was quickly taken to hospital. While her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, they could be life-changing.

E-Bike Rider Flees the Scene

The culprit, riding an e-bike, sped off without stopping after the crash. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

The Metropolitan Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. A spokesperson said: