Police rushed to Whalebone Lane South in Chadwell Heath at 7.15pm on Friday after reports of a gunshot.

Air Rifle Blast Hits Woman in 50s

Officers found a woman in her 50s with injuries matching an air rifle wound. She was swiftly taken to hospital, where medics confirmed her wounds were serious but not life-threatening or life-changing.

Two Men Arrested Over Firearm Incident

Met Police arrested two men, aged 29 and 18, at a nearby address. They face charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and remain in custody.

Investigation Underway – Police Seek Witnesses

The Met is probing the shooting. Anyone with info or footage is urged to call 101 and quote crime reference CAD5868/02Jan.