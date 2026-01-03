Watch Live

SHOOTING PROBE Woman Injured in Whalebone Lane Shooting Drama

  • Updated: 17:54
  • , 3 January 2026
Two Men Held Over Chadwell Heath Shooting

 

Police rushed to Whalebone Lane South in Chadwell Heath at 7.15pm on Friday after reports of a gunshot.

Air Rifle Blast Hits Woman in 50s

Officers found a woman in her 50s with injuries matching an air rifle wound. She was swiftly taken to hospital, where medics confirmed her wounds were serious but not life-threatening or life-changing.

Two Men Arrested Over Firearm Incident

Met Police arrested two men, aged 29 and 18, at a nearby address. They face charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and remain in custody.

Investigation Underway – Police Seek Witnesses

The Met is probing the shooting. Anyone with info or footage is urged to call 101 and quote crime reference CAD5868/02Jan.

“Police were called to a report of a firearm discharge on Whalebone Lane South, Chadwell Heath at 19:14hrs on Friday, 2 January,” a Met Police spokesperson said. “Officers attended and a woman, aged in her 50s, was found with an injury consistent with an air rifle.”

