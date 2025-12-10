Watch Live

CHLOE'S LIES Woman Jailed for Faking Rape Charge, Wrecking Lives in the Process

  • Updated: 06:47
  • , 10 December 2025
Woman Jailed for Faking Rape Charge, Wrecking Lives in the Process

 

Chloe May’s False Allegation Sparks Police Drama

Chloe May, 24, from Coalville, will serve 18 months after admitting to perverting the course of justice. She falsely accused three men of raping her in a Loughborough hotel back in July 2023.

The accusation sent shockwaves through the community and led to a full police investigation—and the arrest of the trio.

Evidence Crushes Chloe’s Lies

But it wasn’t long before police spotted holes in her story. CCTV footage and interviews with the accused just didn’t line up with May’s claims.

Detectives cleared the trio and dropped all charges. The shocking truth? No rape had taken place.

Police Stress Seriousness of Sexual Assault Reporting

“We want to be crystal clear—we take every sexual assault report seriously and investigate thoroughly,” said Detective Superintendent Reme Humphris, Violence Against Women and Girls lead. “False claims waste resources, hurt innocent people, and can deter real victims from coming forward.”

Humphris added that the police rarely prosecute false claimants due to complexities around vulnerabilities, but in this case, justice had to be served.

Support Networks Urge Real Victims to Speak Up

FreeVA, a specialist sexual violence support group, called this case “exceptionally rare” and reassured survivors that their bravery to report is never doubted.

“Our priority is to listen, believe, and support every victim. Nobody should be scared to seek help,” said FreeVA.

Need Help? Here’s Where to Turn:

Recommended for you

Brutal Attack Lands Hamza Zaki Sharif Behind Bars for 12 Years
BRUTAL ATTACK Brutal Attack Lands Hamza Zaki Sharif Behind Bars for 12 Years
Pin-Up Partners – The Best Promotions and Most Profitable Offers For UK Webmasters This Month
Pin-Up Partners – The Best Promotions and Most Profitable Offers For UK Webmasters This Month
Racially Aggravated Assault Sparks Hunt for Women at Leeds Station
TRIO SOUGHT Racially Aggravated Assault Sparks Hunt for Women at Leeds Station

Must READ

Woman Jailed for Faking Rape Charge, Wrecking Lives in the Process
CHLOE'S LIES Woman Jailed for Faking Rape Charge, Wrecking Lives in the Process
Police hunt man after teen groped in Leicester fast food joint
TEEN SEX ATTACK Police hunt man after teen groped in Leicester fast food joint
Ex-Army Vet Jailed for Raking in £36k in Fake Disability Benefits
JAIL TIME Ex-Army Vet Jailed for Raking in £36k in Fake Disability Benefits
Rotherham Paedo Caught Live in the Act – Jailed Over Filthy Child Abuse Stream from Philippines
GLOBAL STING Rotherham Paedo Caught Live in the Act – Jailed Over Filthy Child Abuse Stream from Philippines
Milton Keynes Man Guilty of Murdering Wife in Hot Tub
MURDER DROWNS Milton Keynes Man Guilty of Murdering Wife in Hot Tub
CCTV Snaps Missing Granny Glenda Keal in Earl Shilton
SEARCH EFFORTS CONTINUE CCTV Snaps Missing Granny Glenda Keal in Earl Shilton
Met Police Officer Sacked Over Off-Duty Sexual Assault
BENT COP Cop Caught in Fake Sex Attack Sting
Murder Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead in Ewell
MURDER PROBE Murder Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead in Ewell
Tragedy Strikes Again for Russian Air Force

BREAKING

WRECKAGE ONLY Tragedy Strikes Again for Russian Air Force
Car Hits Kids Near ASDA in Brighton Marina
MOWED DOWN LIKE DOMINOS Car Hits Kids Near ASDA in Brighton Marina

More For You

Wiltshire Police Appeal for Dashcam and Doorbell Footage After Salisbury Assault
STABBING SHOCK Man, 74, Charged with Attempted Murder After Devizes Stabbing
Essex Communities Rally Around Families During Life Transitions
Essex Communities Rally Around Families During Life Transitions
More Than a Style: Building a Foundation for Confidence
More Than a Style: Building a Foundation for Confidence
How the bonus points and cashback system works on 1win
How the bonus points and cashback system works on 1win

More From UK News in Pictures

Slough Man Jailed for Stalking and Secret Filming
STALKER JAILED Slough Man Jailed for Stalking and Secret Filming
BLOODBATH Murder probe launched after fatal stabbing outside Wheatsheaf pub in Ewell
Reading Police Ditch Old Station for Flash New HQ
TOP NOTCH TECH Reading Police Ditch Old Station for Flash New HQ
Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Woman Last Seen on Bus in Hinckley
LAST SEEN ON A BUS Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Woman Last Seen on Bus in Hinckley
Police Hunt Voyeur at Falmouth Beach
NAME THIS CREEP Police Hunt Voyeur at Falmouth Beach
Police Hunt Man in Domestic Abuse Probe
MANHUNT Police Hunt Man in Domestic Abuse Probe
North London Therapist Jailed for Sex Attacks on Patients
LOCKED UP North London Therapist Jailed for Sex Attacks on Patients
How the UK Casino Market Is Adapting to Evolving Consumer Expectations
How the UK Casino Market Is Adapting to Evolving Consumer Expectations
Four Anti-ULEZ Activists Charged with Harassing Sadiq Khan at His Family Home
KHAN SLAMMED Donald Trump Slams London Mayor Sadiq Khan as “Vicious and Disgusting”
Why the UK Is Once Again a Top Investment Destination
Why the UK Is Once Again a Top Investment Destination
Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe
MURDER PROBE Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe
Man Charged Over Shocking Teen Rape Allegations in Bolton
MIGRANT RAPE Man Charged Over Shocking Teen Rape Allegations in Bolton
Reading Man Jailed for Rape and Multiple Sexual Offences
SERIAL RAPIST Reading Man Jailed for Rape and Multiple Sexual Offences
Gillingham Sex Offender Locked Up for Eight Years
GROOMING Gillingham Sex Offender Locked Up for Eight Years
Police Hunt Two Men Over Early Morning Brawl
MANHUNT Police Hunt Two Men Over Early Morning Brawl
Derby Delivery Driver Jailed for Clumsy Burglary Spree
STEAMED UP Derby Delivery Driver Jailed for Clumsy Burglary Spree

More From UKNIP

Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
BANG TO RIGHTS Burglar Nabbed and Jailed Next Day After Maidstone Coffee Shop Raid
Man Terrorised with Chemical Spray in Shocking London Station Attack
STATION AMBUSH Man Terrorised with Chemical Spray in Shocking London Station Attack
Oxfordshire Man Behind Bars for Carrying Knife at Police Station
CLEAR BREACH Oxfordshire Man Behind Bars for Carrying Knife at Police Station
People rushed hospital after 'substance sprayed in assault' at Heathrow Airport
ROBBERY CHARGE Heathrow Horror: Two Men Charged in Pepper Spray Suitcase Robbery