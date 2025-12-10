Woman Jailed for Faking Rape Charge, Wrecking Lives in the Process

Chloe May’s False Allegation Sparks Police Drama

Chloe May, 24, from Coalville, will serve 18 months after admitting to perverting the course of justice. She falsely accused three men of raping her in a Loughborough hotel back in July 2023.

The accusation sent shockwaves through the community and led to a full police investigation—and the arrest of the trio.

Evidence Crushes Chloe’s Lies

But it wasn’t long before police spotted holes in her story. CCTV footage and interviews with the accused just didn’t line up with May’s claims.

Detectives cleared the trio and dropped all charges. The shocking truth? No rape had taken place.

Police Stress Seriousness of Sexual Assault Reporting

“We want to be crystal clear—we take every sexual assault report seriously and investigate thoroughly,” said Detective Superintendent Reme Humphris, Violence Against Women and Girls lead. “False claims waste resources, hurt innocent people, and can deter real victims from coming forward.”

Humphris added that the police rarely prosecute false claimants due to complexities around vulnerabilities, but in this case, justice had to be served.

Support Networks Urge Real Victims to Speak Up

FreeVA, a specialist sexual violence support group, called this case “exceptionally rare” and reassured survivors that their bravery to report is never doubted.

“Our priority is to listen, believe, and support every victim. Nobody should be scared to seek help,” said FreeVA.

Need Help? Here’s Where to Turn: