Woman Jailed for Filming Brutal Attack on Ex and Assaulting Friend

A shocking case of violence caught on camera has landed a woman behind bars. Kelsey Bainbridge, 26, filmed herself violently attacking her ex-partner and then posted the footage online with chilling threats.

Violent Assault Recorded and Shared Online

Bainbridge filmed the savage assault on her ex-partner, uploading the video with a threatening caption: “Prepare for his funeral because he is going in a coffin.”

The prolonged attack saw Bainbridge repeatedly punching and stabbing the man with household items, including an ornament and a picture frame. The victim suffered a large cut to his head and required hospital treatment.

Friend Also Attacked with Broken Wine Bottle

In a horrifying twist, Bainbridge also assaulted a former friend, hitting her with a broken Lambrini bottle. The victim was left with cuts and swelling to her head.

Arrest and Sentencing

Bainbridge was arrested on July 5 in Spennymoor while carrying a shovel.

Police charged her with attempted wounding with intent, wounding, and possession of an offensive weapon.

She pled guilty at Teesside Crown Court and was sentenced to two years and six months in prison on December 11.