PEER PRESSURE Woman Jailed for Sneaking £10 Worth of Drugs Into Bridgend Prison

  • Updated: 13:12
  • , 30 January 2026

A Cardiff woman has landed herself behind bars after trying to smuggle cannabis and phone memory cards into Bridgend’s HMP Parc – all hidden in her mouth.

Caught Red-Handed on Prison Visit

Montana Robertson, 23, was caught during a routine search when she visited her boyfriend at HMP Parc on April 4 last year. She was found packing three grams of cannabis worth £10, plus three phone memory cards sealed in cling film, inside her mouth.

After her arrest, Robertson claimed she acted under “peer pressure” from her partner. She admitted, “I’m 23 and ought to have known better.”

Further Drug Finds at Home

Police checked her phone and uncovered texts agreeing to smuggle drugs and contraband into the jail. A search of her Pant Glas home in Pentwyn uncovered cannabis jellies, gelato cannabis, and more green vegetable matter worth around £70.

Downfall of a Pub Manager

Robertson, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty at Newport Crown Court to two counts of conveying listed articles into prison and possession of cannabis. Her barrister Nigel Fryer called the case an “absolute tragedy,” revealing she had a stable job as a pub manager but lost it due to this incident.

The court heard she is no longer involved with her ex and acted out of naive loyalty.

Judge Sends Clear Message

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant handed down an immediate custodial sentence of 50 days. The message: smuggling drugs into prison will not be tolerated.

