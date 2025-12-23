Woman Jailed Over £8.5m Heroin Haul Found in Bradford Home

Drug Den Busted in Back Bedroom

Sidrah Nosheen, 34, has been locked up for 21 years and six months after National Crime Agency officers uncovered £8.5 million worth of heroin hidden in her Bradford home. The Class A drugs were stashed in her back bedroom, which had been converted into a full-on heroin processing plant.

Key Player in International Smuggling Ring

Nosheen was a crucial cog in an organised crime group smuggling heroin from Pakistan to the UK. The gang concealed the drugs inside clothing like leather jackets, which were delivered straight to her Woodside Road address in Wyke. Sidrah then removed the heroin and repackaged it into 1kg deals ready for distribution nationwide.

Massive Haul Discovered on Arrest

85kg of heroin found in various bags

Wallpaper pasting table, scales, buckets, and processing tools seized

Boxes of plastic-wrapped clothing awaiting unpacking

Evidence of processed packaging remnants

Smoking Gun: Phone Chats and Big Cash Collections

Phone records revealed hundreds of messages between Nosheen and an accomplice in Pakistan, discussing heroin supply in the UK. She was also caught distributing multi-kilo consignments and once collected £250,000 in cash from a Bradford-based criminal.

Guilty Plea and Sentence

Originally set for trial at Bradford Crown Court, Nosheen changed her plea and admitted conspiracy to supply and import heroin. She was sentenced on Tuesday 23 December.