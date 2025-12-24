Tragedy struck on the M2 just before 1pm on Christmas Eve. A young woman in her 20s died after her black Volkswagen T-Roc smashed into the central reservation and overturned near Medway Services (Junction 4) on the London-bound side.

Driver Dies at Scene – No Other Vehicles Involved

The driver, from Faversham, was confirmed dead at the scene. Horrifically, there were no passengers or other cars involved in the crash. Her family has been informed.

Police Launch Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit shut the M2 between Junctions 5 and 4 to investigate. Officers are now appealing to anyone who saw the crash or the car beforehand to come forward.

Witnesses and motorists with dashcams urged to help

Call 01622 798538 quoting reference BS/AW/092/25

Upload dashcam footage online here

Police are desperate for information to piece together what happened on that tragic afternoon.