Woman Pushes Buggy Into Path of Lorry in Shocking Lincolnshire Incident

  Updated: 12:31
  8 January 2026
Woman Pushes Buggy Into Path of Lorry in Shocking Lincolnshire Incident

 

Police launch desperate hunt for a woman in her twenties after she allegedly shoved a pram into the path of an oncoming lorry on a busy road.

Horrific Stunt on A16 Road

Detectives are scrambling to find a woman suspected of deliberately pushing a buggy onto the A16 in Kirton, Lincolnshire. The terrifying event unfolded on Monday, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Witnesses saw a “white or pink bundle” — thought to be a baby — thrown high into the air after the buggy was struck. Emergency services raced to the scene with police and paramedics deploying drones in a frantic search.

No Baby Found but Distress Runs High

Thankfully, officers confirmed there was no baby in the buggy, and the pram itself was missing from the crash site. The bizarre nature of the attack has left cops concerned for the woman’s welfare and the public shaken.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

The suspect is described as a woman in her twenties, dressed in a three-quarter-length brown jacket and trousers. She was last seen walking along Middlegate Road West, Kirton, apparently crossing towards Middlegate Road East near Frampton.

Lincolnshire Police have interviewed the lorry driver and are now urging anyone with information about the incident or the woman’s whereabouts to step forward.

“This was naturally a very distressing incident for those involved,” said police. “We want to speak to the woman to ensure she is safe and well.”

If you witnessed this alarming event or have any clues, contact Lincolnshire Police immediately to assist their investigation.

