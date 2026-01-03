Woman Plucked from Sea Near Worthing Pier in Dramatic Rescue

A woman in her 30s was dramatically saved from the water near Worthing Pier on Tuesday afternoon following a swift emergency response.

Major Emergency Response Launched

The rescue kicked off at around 1:03pm, with a full-scale operation involving Shoreham RNLI Inshore Lifeboat, the Solent-based Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 365, local Coastguard teams, Sussex Police, and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

Safe and Sound After Lifeboat Rescue

Sussex Police confirmed the woman was hauled to safety by the Shoreham RNLI lifeboat crew. She received an on-scene assessment before being rushed to hospital as a precaution for further medical checks.