A woman has been rushed to a London hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ramsgate.

Crash Shuts Busy Margate Road

The A254 Margate Road is completely closed near the Tesco Extra roundabout following the collision. Traffic has come to a standstill with congestion building up since the accident, which happened shortly before 4pm.

Air Ambulance Touches Down

An air ambulance landed at Jackey Bakers Recreation Ground close to the scene but has since departed. Police and emergency services remain on site, with additional patrols arriving to assist.

Local Disruption and Reactions

Kent County Council Highways has warned drivers to approach the area with caution.

The Loop bus service is now diverted via Pysons Road, Rumfields Road, and Westwood Road.

A local takeaway, Mexi-Go, confirmed it had to close for the evening due to the road closure, sending thoughts to those affected.

“There has been a terrible accident near our shop, and the police have understandably closed Margate Road. All our prayers and thoughts are with the people involved.” – Mexi-Go Spokesman

A police spokesperson confirmed the road remains shut while emergency services handle the incident. More updates will follow as the situation develops. Stay tuned to kmfm for live travel updates.