Woman Seriously Injured After Stabbing Incident at Jersey Supermarket

A 34-year-old woman has sustained serious injuries after being repeatedly stabbed in a shocking incident that occurred at a Morrisons supermarket in Castle Quay, St. Helier. According to local authorities, the victim was attacked “multiple times” at approximately 1.30pm

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, is currently receiving medical treatment and is said to be in a serious condition at a nearby hospital. Jersey Police swiftly responded to the distress call and promptly cordoned off the area surrounding Morrisons.

In a press statement, Jersey Police confirmed that a 55-year-old man, who is known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He is currently in police custody as investigations unfold.

Images from the scene depict a police tent erected outside the supermarket as officers work diligently to gather evidence and secure the area. The incident has left the community in shock and disbelief, as such incidents are rare in Jersey.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. The safety and well-being of the public remain a top priority for the local police force.

Jersey Police have assured the public that they are committed to ensuring justice is served and that incidents of this nature are thoroughly investigated.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Jersey Police.