Watch Live

BADLY HURT Woman Seriously Injured in Kingsbridge Crash

  • Updated: 11:28
  • , 22 December 2025
Woman Seriously Injured in Kingsbridge Crash

Police are hunting witnesses after a nasty smash on the A381 at Elston Cross, Churchstow left a woman badly hurt.

Two Vehicles Collide on Busy Road

Emergency teams rushed to the scene at 11.20am on Friday 19 December following a collision involving a silver Nissan Note and a green Ford Transit van.

70-Year-Old Passenger Seriously Hurt

A 70-year-old Kingsbridge woman, travelling as a passenger in the Nissan, suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to Derriford Hospital and remains in a stable condition.

The Nissan driver, also in his 70s, along with two occupants of the van, escaped with minor injuries.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Officers sealed off the road until around 7pm while investigating and clearing the wreckage. Now, they want anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Contact police on 101 or via the Force website, quoting reference 50250324060.

Recommended for you

Tragic Fire in Sinfin: Smoking in Bed Blamed for Man’s Death
FATAL ENDING Tragic Fire in Sinfin: Smoking in Bed Blamed for Man’s Death
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Teen Amy in Redhill
FIND AMY Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Teen Amy in Redhill
Urgent Appeal to Trace Motorcyclist After Denton Child Hit and Hurt
CHILD INJURED Urgent Appeal to Trace Motorcyclist After Denton Child Hit and Hurt
Man Busted for Flashing at Brighton’s The Level
FLASHER PROBE Man Busted for Flashing at Brighton’s The Level

Must READ

Cops Hunt Man After PS5 and Perfume Swipe in Bournemouth
BURGLARY BUSTED Cops Hunt Man After PS5 and Perfume Swipe in Bournemouth
Round-Up of Cases from Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
SEX ATTACK Tradesman Charged with Sexual Assault in Gillingham Home
Shoot-Out Shocker in Bermondsey: Two Hurt but Stable

BREAKING

COUPLE SHOT Shoot-Out Shocker in Bermondsey: Two Hurt but Stable
Tesco Shoplifter to Spend Christmas Behind Bars After Repeat Thefts
SERIAL OFFENDER Tesco Shoplifter to Spend Christmas Behind Bars After Repeat Thefts
Big Bust in Dorset: Drug Dealer Locked Up After Massive Haul Found
DRUGS BUST Big Bust in Dorset: Drug Dealer Locked Up After Massive Haul Found
Woman Seriously Injured in Kingsbridge Crash
BADLY HURT Woman Seriously Injured in Kingsbridge Crash
Speed Demons Nabbed in Broadstairs Police Crackdown
CHRISTAMS CRACKDOWN Speed Demons Nabbed in Broadstairs Police Crackdown

BRRAKING

FULL EMERGENCY Edinburgh Airport on Full Alert After Ryanair Plane Hits Fuel Truck
Two Men Arrested After Four Dead Pigs Found in Grimsby Backyard
POLICE PROBE Two Men Arrested After Four Dead Pigs Found in Grimsby Backyard
Terror at 30,000ft: Air France Jet Plummets After Engine Explodes
ENGINE EXPLOSION Terror at 30,000ft: Air France Jet Plummets After Engine Explodes

More For You

Police Hunt Hit-and-Run Driver After Woman Injured in Wolverhampton
HIT AND RUN Police Hunt Hit-and-Run Driver After Woman Injured in Wolverhampton
Teen Held Over Woman’s Death in Oldbury
MURDER PROBE Teen Held Over Woman’s Death in Oldbury
TELSA CRASH Fatal Tesla Crash in Hurst Green: Two Teens Dead, One Critical
PENSIONER STRUCK Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run on Rye Lane,Peckham

More From UK News in Pictures

Disqualified Driver Jailed After Ramming Police Car in High-Speed Chase
HIGH SPEED CHASE Disqualified Driver Jailed After Ramming Police Car in High-Speed Chase
M20 in Kent Closed in Both Directions Due to Police Incident Near Ashford
ALL TRAFFIC BEING HELD M2 Chaos: Serious Crash Brings Kent Coastbound Traffic to a Standstill
Woman and Lover Jailed for Attempted Murder Plot
LOVE AFFAIR TURNS DEADLY Woman and Lover Jailed for Attempted Murder Plot
Chatham Woman Busted for Arson After Fire Destroys Jaguar
ARSON CHARGES Chatham Woman Busted for Arson After Fire Destroys Jaguar
FIRST PICTURE Major Incident Declared as Sinkhole Hits Whitchurch Canal in Shropshire
Emergency services scrambled to Walthamstow drama

BREAKING

ON GOING INCIDENT Emergency services scrambled to Walthamstow drama
Two Teens Nabbed After Over 40 Cars Ransacked Near Canterbury
CRIME SPREE Two Teens Nabbed After Over 40 Cars Ransacked Near Canterbury
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman in Bath
FIND ROBYN Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman in Bath
Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Special: Everything You Need to Know
FAMILIAR FACES Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Special: Everything You Need to Know
PICTURED AND NAMED Senior Russian General Killed in Moscow Car Bomb
Buying Virtual Phone Numbers for Freelancers and Online Professionals
Buying Virtual Phone Numbers for Freelancers and Online Professionals
Urgent: Missing Woman Last Spotted in Middlesbrough
FIND CAITLIN Urgent: Missing Woman Last Spotted in Middlesbrough
Queen’s Sir Brian May Drops Unheard 1974 Track This Christmas
RARE GEM Queen’s Sir Brian May Drops Unheard 1974 Track This Christmas
Firefighters Tackle Flat Blaze in Ryde Estate
HIDDEN DANGERS Firefighters Tackle Flat Blaze in Ryde Estate
Blaze Hits Peacehaven’s Public Toilets in Suspected Arson Attack
ARSON PROBE Blaze Hits Peacehaven’s Public Toilets in Suspected Arson Attack
SHOOTING PROBE Six Shots Fired in South London Shooting Drama

More From UKNIP

A228 Pembury North Bypass SHUT Both Ways After Serious Motorbike Crash
TWO DEAD Deadly Crash Near Pembury: Dashcam Footage Urgently Needed
Have You Seen Evanna? 15-Year-Old Missing in Romford
BRING HER HOME Have You Seen Evanna? 15-Year-Old Missing in Romford
Man Seriously Injured in Van Crash Near Tesco on Leybourne Way, Larkfield
LIFE CHANGING Elderly Man Critically Injured in Larkfield Crash
Drug Chaos and Antisocial Behaviour Rock Eastbourne Station
GRIM WELCOME Drug Chaos and Antisocial Behaviour Rock Eastbourne Station