Woman Seriously Injured in Kingsbridge Crash

Police are hunting witnesses after a nasty smash on the A381 at Elston Cross, Churchstow left a woman badly hurt.

Two Vehicles Collide on Busy Road

Emergency teams rushed to the scene at 11.20am on Friday 19 December following a collision involving a silver Nissan Note and a green Ford Transit van.

70-Year-Old Passenger Seriously Hurt

A 70-year-old Kingsbridge woman, travelling as a passenger in the Nissan, suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to Derriford Hospital and remains in a stable condition.

The Nissan driver, also in his 70s, along with two occupants of the van, escaped with minor injuries.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Officers sealed off the road until around 7pm while investigating and clearing the wreckage. Now, they want anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Contact police on 101 or via the Force website, quoting reference 50250324060.