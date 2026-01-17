Woman Sexually Assaulted in Newsagents After Night Out

A 20-year-old woman seeking refuge in a Liverpool newsagents was sexually assaulted by a staff member, a court has heard.

Horrifying Attack in Liverpool One Shop

Yaaqob Saleh, from Toxteth, preyed on the woman in the early hours inside the Liverpool One Newsagents on Whitechapel. The victim had been out in the city centre in March last year and went to the store after her phone died, hoping to charge it and call a taxi home.

Saleh was working behind the counter and offered her a spot by a heater to wait. Prosecutor Michelle Dodd said Saleh “began to touch her thigh and asked for a kiss.” The woman rejected him, but Saleh then kissed her cheek before putting his hand up her skirt and touching her crotch area.

The victim curled up in a ball and cried after the attack, eventually managing to contact a friend and leaving once her phone had charged enough.

Verdict Delivered, Sentencing Pending

Saleh was found guilty of sexual assault after a trial at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court. However, his solicitor confirmed an appeal against the conviction is currently pending. His sentencing has been adjourned until January 29 to allow him to get new legal representation.

The victim, moved to tears during the hearing, told the court the assault “impacted almost every part of her life” and left her asking, “why me?” Saleh has been released on bail ahead of sentencing.