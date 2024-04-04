UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Body Found in Search for Missing Molly Ann Garbutt, 25, Near Beauty Spot

Woman Sexually Assaulted on London Underground Escalator, Police Appeal for Information

Kent Police Appeals for Witnesses Following Hit-and-Run Collision on M20

Where Performance Meets Efficiency: MINI Cooper S

West Sussex Hit by Fake Cleaning Scams

Home Breaking Woman Sexually Assaulted on London Underground Escalator, Police Appeal for Information

Woman Sexually Assaulted on London Underground Escalator, Police Appeal for Information

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
screenshot 2024 04 04 at 12.30.07

British Transport Police Releases Image of Suspect

British Transport Police (BTP) is appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted on an escalator at a London Underground station. The distressing incident occurred at Warren Street station, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the matter.

The assault reportedly took place at approximately 9:45 pm on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The victim was travelling on a Northern Line train when a man boarded at Archway and seated himself a few rows away. Upon reaching Warren Street station and preparing to disembark, the victim observed the man leaving the train just ahead of her.

Subsequently, the man positioned himself behind the victim, following her off the platform and onto the escalator. It was during this time that the assault occurred. Fortunately, the victim did not sustain physical injuries, but the emotional impact of the incident is undoubtedly significant.

In an effort to advance their investigation, BTP has released a CCTV image of a man believed to have information pertinent to the case. In the image, the individual is seen wearing a grey tracksuit and jacket with a white trim, along with a baseball cap.

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the individual in the image or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 120 of 19/02/2024. Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Post Views: 13

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Incident in Feering
Thousands Gear Up for London Marathon 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know
BBC’s Andrew Scott Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s “Ripley”
Millions of Workers Set to Receive Pay Rise as National Living Wage Increases
A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions
Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term

READ NEXT:

A man who abandoned his Rottweiler in his car on one of the hottest days of the year has been barred from owning a dog for the next ten years
Four migrant teens arrested over child rape in Dover
Prime Minister’s words to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Woman Released without Charge after House Fire in Christchurch
Suspected Cannabis Factory in Abbey Wood Goes Up in Flames
UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000
Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week
Breaking

Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton

easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation
McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More
Appeal After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Car in Blackburn Hit-and-Run
Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin
Brits Warned of New Tourist Tax in Popular Algarve Resort
Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation
BreakingLONDON

TV Licence Price Hike: What You Need to Know

London Commuters Brace for Disruption as Tube Strikes Loom
Car Crashes Into Bedroom Window of Twickenham Home, Residents Stunned
A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene
Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi
A 30-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into shoplifting reports in Thanet
Methamphetamine Use Reaches All-Time High in People Who Use Fentanyl with No Signs of Slowing
Seven suspected members of an organised crime group have been charged following a number of early-morning arrests
Detectives investigating the death of a man in West Kensington have named the victim of the shooting as they continue to appeal for information
Breaking

Special Constabulary Drone Team help to detain a suspect following an incident near Tonbridge

Breaking

Police Probre Incident involving children at Cornwall holiday park

Labour Accuses Ministers of ‘Twisted Priorities’ Over Homelessness
Lewisham: Update after man ‘clipped by bus’
Van Torched During Dissident March in Derry to Mark Easter Rising Anniversary
Will Last Seen in Plympton Area
Police Motorcyclist Airlifted After Serious Crash in Wiltshire Village
Roy Keane Criticises Erling Haaland’s General Play After Manchester City’s Draw
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

A man who drove a quad bike at a police officer, resulting in serious leg injuries, has been jailed for four years
Judge Rules Against Boat-Owners Flouting Thames Mooring Rules
Father and son jailed for drug conspiracy 
Jail for man carrying kitchen knife at station in Manchester
A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his sister’s former boyfriend
A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene
Breaking

Speeding Driver Found Guilty of Causing Death of Two ‘Twerking’ Friends in Battersea Crash

Breaking

Appeal Launched to Trace Man Absconded from Mental Health Facility

Breaking

29 Lives Lost in Tragic Istanbul Nightclub Fire: Cause Revealed

Breaking

Tragedy Strikes in Istanbul as Fire Claims at Least 32 Lives at Nightclub Renovation Site

RECOMMENDED

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Rolvenden
Alleged Sex Offender, 80, Arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 Years on the Run
Man, 21, Shot Dead in West Kensington as Police Launch Murder Probe
A Met police officer has been dismissed after he made inappropriate remarks to female officers while on duty
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Eastbourne
Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland
Breaking

London Gun Seller Caught Peddling £1m Worth of Cocaine

BreakingLONDON

Easter Bank Holiday Weekend: Overground and Elizabeth Line Part-Closures

BreakingLONDON

Nine Arrests Made Using Live Facial Recognition Technology in Woolwich and Romford

Breaking

Met Police Faces Criticism Over Handling of Pro-Palestine March

Breaking

National Lottery Results

BreakingLONDON

London Policing Ethics Panel Ensures Safeguards on Facial Recognition Technology

BreakingLONDON

David Wicks Possibly Returning to EastEnders, Fans Speculate

Breaking

Man Hospitalised in Critical Condition After Incident in Lewisham

Breaking

Range Rover driver arrested after 70mph West London police chase

BreakingLONDON

Tulleys Farm Crawley open tulip field for Easter

Breaking

Schools’ focus around appropriate behaviour towards girls and women

Breaking

Detectives are seeking witnesses after a man was injured during a knife assault in Herne Bay

Breaking

Teenager Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in Chiswick

Breaking

More Than 90% of Council-Run Bus Services Cut Across England

SUSSEX

Collision Claims Life of Female Motorbike Rider in Eastbourne

BreakingLONDON

Family Tributes for Victims of Fatal M25 Crash as Driver Pleads Guilty

SUSSEX

Woman Imprisoned for Disfiguring Man in Violent Assault

Breaking

Essex Police Launch Appeal Following Serious Collision in Howe Green, Chelmsford

Top Stories

Breaking

29 Lives Lost in Tragic Istanbul Nightclub Fire: Cause Revealed

Breaking

Tragedy Strikes in Istanbul as Fire Claims at Least 32 Lives at Nightclub Renovation Site

Breaking

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Rolvenden

Breaking

Alleged Sex Offender, 80, Arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 Years on the Run

Breaking

Man, 21, Shot Dead in West Kensington as Police Launch Murder Probe

Breaking

A Met police officer has been dismissed after he made inappropriate remarks to female officers while on duty

Breaking

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Eastbourne

Breaking

Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland

Breaking

UK and US Must Stop “Backsliding” on Support for Israel, Says Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Breaking

London Underground Line Set to Close Later This Year for £2.9 Billion Upgrade

Breaking

Major Road Closure Following Collision Involving HGV and Car on A249 in Kent

Breaking

US Official Reports Havana Syndrome Symptoms After NATO Summit

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Body Found in Search for Missing Molly Ann Garbutt, 25, Near Beauty Spot
Woman Sexually Assaulted on London Underground Escalator, Police Appeal for Information
Kent Police Appeals for Witnesses Following Hit-and-Run Collision on M20

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.