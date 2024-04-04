Woman Sexually Assaulted on London Underground Escalator, Police Appeal for Information

British Transport Police Releases Image of Suspect

British Transport Police (BTP) is appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted on an escalator at a London Underground station. The distressing incident occurred at Warren Street station, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the matter.

The assault reportedly took place at approximately 9:45 pm on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The victim was travelling on a Northern Line train when a man boarded at Archway and seated himself a few rows away. Upon reaching Warren Street station and preparing to disembark, the victim observed the man leaving the train just ahead of her.

Subsequently, the man positioned himself behind the victim, following her off the platform and onto the escalator. It was during this time that the assault occurred. Fortunately, the victim did not sustain physical injuries, but the emotional impact of the incident is undoubtedly significant.

In an effort to advance their investigation, BTP has released a CCTV image of a man believed to have information pertinent to the case. In the image, the individual is seen wearing a grey tracksuit and jacket with a white trim, along with a baseball cap.

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the individual in the image or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 120 of 19/02/2024. Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.