Woman Sexually Assaulted on Rush Hour Train at Upton Park

  • Updated: 00:02
  • , 17 December 2025
A woman boarded the busy rush hour train at West Ham on November 11 at around 5.27pm. During the journey, she noticed a man staring at her, which made her feel uneasy.

Just three minutes later, as the train stopped at Upton Park, the man allegedly sexually assaulted her while exiting the train.

Police Hunt Man Over Shocking Incident

The British Transport Police have released a photo of a man they believe holds crucial information about the attack. They are urging anyone who recognises him to come forward and help with the investigation.

Don’t stay silent – report anything you know to keep our trains safe.

