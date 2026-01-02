Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
Drama on Whalebone Lane South as police swoop after firearm discharge reported just after 7.20pm on Friday, 2 January.
Victim Injured but Stable
Officers found a woman in her 50s with injuries from what appears to be an air rifle. She was rushed to hospital. Thankfully, her wounds aren’t life-threatening or life-changing.
Two Men Held Over Shooting
Two men, aged 29 and 18, were arrested nearby on suspicion of firearm possession and intent to endanger life. Both remain in custody as police dig deeper.
Police Appeal for Witnesses
The Met is hunting any witnesses or video footage. If you know anything, call 101 and quote reference CAD5868/02Jan.
Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a firearm discharge on Whalebone Lane South, Chadwell Heath at 19:21hrs on Friday, 2 January. Officers attended and a woman, aged in her 50s, was found with an injury consistent with an air rifle. She was taken to hospital and assessed to have non-life-changing or life-threatening injuries. Two men, aged 29 and 18, were arrested at an address nearby on suspicion of possession of a firearm and intent to endanger life. They remain in custody. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD5868/02Jan.”