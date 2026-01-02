Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested

Drama on Whalebone Lane South as police swoop after firearm discharge reported just after 7.20pm on Friday, 2 January.

Victim Injured but Stable

Officers found a woman in her 50s with injuries from what appears to be an air rifle. She was rushed to hospital. Thankfully, her wounds aren’t life-threatening or life-changing.

Two Men Held Over Shooting

Two men, aged 29 and 18, were arrested nearby on suspicion of firearm possession and intent to endanger life. Both remain in custody as police dig deeper.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

The Met is hunting any witnesses or video footage. If you know anything, call 101 and quote reference CAD5868/02Jan.