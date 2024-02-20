In a distressing incident this evening, a woman in her 30s was hit by a bus near the Abbey Wood Elizabeth line station in South East London. The collision occurred on Harrow Manor Way SE2, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

The severity of the woman’s injuries remains undisclosed as of now. However, Metropolitan Police officers were dispatched to the scene promptly following reports of the incident at approximately 6:25pm on Tuesday, February 20. The woman has been transported to the hospital for treatment, and her condition is yet to be assessed.

Fortunately, the bus involved in the collision remained at the scene, and the driver has not been arrested in connection with the incident, according to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Service.

The aftermath of the collision has led to road closures in the vicinity, causing disruptions to traffic passing through the Abbey Wood station area. The A2041 Harrow Manorway has been closed in both directions between Lensbury Way and B213 Knee Hill (Knee Hill roundabout) due to the accident. As a result, London bus routes 180, 229, 244, 301, 469, 472, and B11 have been diverted.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described a swift response from emergency services, with police and ambulance units arriving promptly to attend to the situation. Concerned residents have taken to social media platforms to share updates and express their hopes for the well-being of the victim