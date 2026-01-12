Police are hunting witnesses after a domestic assault on Dyke Road, Hove, left a woman needing hospital checks.

Incident Near Tesco Express Petrol Station

Officers rushed to the scene at around 8.30pm on Monday, 30 December, close to the Tesco Express petrol station. The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution to assess her injuries.

Suspect from Seaford Released on Bail

A 50-year-old man from Seaford was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has now been released on conditional bail as police carry on with their enquiries.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Sussex Police want anyone who saw the incident or has information to get in touch. Call 101 and quote serial 1180 of 30/12.