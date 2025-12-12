Woman Trapped After Horror Crash on A4129

Emergency services rushed to a serious road crash near Thame last night at 9:40pm, December 10, 2025. The collision happened on the A4129 close to the Windmill Road junction, between Thame and Kingsey.

Firefighters Rush to Rescue

Fire crews arrived to find a female driver trapped inside her vehicle, injured and unable to get out. Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance team joined the rescue operation.

Casualty Airlifted to Hospital, Investigation Underway

Firefighters worked quickly to free the woman before handing her over to the waiting medical teams. The scene was then handed over to Thames Valley Police, who have launched an investigation into the crash.