Woman Trapped Under Bin Lorry in Freckleton

Emergency Crews Rush to Scene After Serious Collision

A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a bin wagon on Preston Old Road in Freckleton this morning.

Specialist Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams from Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called in to help free the trapped pedestrian from under the vehicle’s wheels.

Road Closure Causes Chaos

The collision happened at 7:52am near the Coach and Horses pub. Police quickly closed Preston Old Road in both directions between The Coach and Horses and The Plough to tackle the incident.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the aftermath.

Injured Pedestrian in Serious Condition

Lancashire Constabulary confirmed the woman suffered a “serious injury” and rushed her for medical treatment.

“We were called shortly before 8am to a report of a serious injury collision between a bin wagon and a female pedestrian near the Coach and Horses hotel on Preston Old Road, Freckleton,” a police spokesperson said. “Emergency services are at the scene, and the road remains closed while we deal with the incident.”

Police and Community on High Alert

Fylde Police took to Facebook to inform locals of the road closure and to advise drivers to find alternate routes.

With specialist rescue crews involved and the road taped off, motorists and residents are warned to stay clear of Preston Old Road this morning.