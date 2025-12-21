Watch Live

STILL MISSING Woman Vanishes Without a Trace in Bath

  • Updated: 10:42
  • , 21 December 2025
Woman Vanishes Without a Trace in Bath

Desperate Hunt Underway for Missing 54-Year-Old Woman and Her Vanished Mini

Cops are growing “increasingly concerned” for a woman who disappeared nearly a month ago — and there’s no sign of her silver-gold Mini either.

Woman Vanishes Without a Trace in Bath

Robyn, 54, was last spotted at 4pm on November 27 in Walcot, Bath. She vanished without warning and hasn’t been seen since.

At the time, Robyn wore black leggings, striped socks, brown boots, and a long dark green-brown jumper. She is white, slim, around 5ft 8ins tall, with dark brown hair.

Missing Vehicle Adds to Mystery

Police are also hunting for her car — a silver-gold Mini with the registration YN56 UUL, which has also disappeared without a trace.

Officers have been unable to locate either Robyn or the vehicle despite ongoing efforts.

Whereabouts Unknown — But She Regularly Visits Nearby Villages

Robyn often visits surrounding areas, particularly Combe Hay. She was officially reported missing on December 17, nearly three weeks after she vanished.

Police urge anyone who spots Robyn or her Mini to call 999 immediately, quoting reference number 5225354485.

Have you seen Robyn or the missing Mini? Don’t hesitate — contact the authorities right away.

Recommended for you

Police have opened a murder probe after a 55-year-old man was shot dead in London. Horrifying Shooting in Brent Officers rushed to West End Close, Brent, at 9:35pm on Friday, 19 December following reports of gunfire. Emergency services gave first aid to the victim, but sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Met Police Launch Full Investigation Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, heading the Specialist Crime Team, said: "Firstly, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this incredibly difficult time." He added, "Enquiries are well under way, and my team is working at pace to determine the circumstances that led to this man's tragic death." Community Alert and Appeal for Witnesses Detective Chief Inspector John reassured the public: "We have increased patrols in the area. This investigation remains a priority." He urged anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information, including dashcam footage, to come forward without delay. "We believe a large group was nearby when this happened. We want to hear from them," he said.
GUNNED DOWN Murder Investigation Launched After Man Shot Dead in London
LONG DELAYS Christmas Chaos Hits Dover as IT Meltdown Sparks Massive Queues
Child Abuser Jailed After Survivor Waives Anonymity
JUSTICE SERVED Child Abuser Jailed After Survivor Waives Anonymity
West Midlands Police Sergeant Charged with Rape and Coercive Control
RIDER KILLED Motorcyclist Killed in Horror Crash with Road Sweeper in Hertsmere

Must READ

Hunt on for Missing Teen Donna-Marie
SEARCH FOR DONNA Hunt on for Missing Teen Donna-Marie
Hastings Hotel Set to Bounce Back as Asylum Housing Role Ends
SEASIDE STAY Hastings Hotel Set to Bounce Back as Asylum Housing Role Ends
Cops Hunt Man Who Attacked Woman at West Hampstead Train Station
STATION ATTACK Cops Hunt Man Who Attacked Woman at West Hampstead Train Station
Teen dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into Bradford garden in early hours horror smash
FATAL CRASH Teen dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into Bradford garden in early hours horror smash
Daylight Theft Shocks Children’s Hospice Staff: Beloved Statue Stolen
HEARTLESS Daylight Theft Shocks Children’s Hospice Staff: Beloved Statue Stolen
Historic Worth Churchyard Hit by Grave Theft Spree
STRING OF THEFTS Historic Worth Churchyard Hit by Grave Theft Spree
TRIO ARRESTED Shots Fired at Hospital Car Park as Three Detained, Police Confirm
Woman Vanishes Without a Trace in Bath
STILL MISSING Woman Vanishes Without a Trace in Bath
Ex-Soldier Jailed for Raping Woman in Nuneaton
HORRIFIC ATTACK Ex-Soldier Jailed for Raping Woman in Nuneaton
Kylie Minogue Snatches 2025 UK Christmas No.1 with Festive Smash ‘XMAS’
FESTIVE SMASH Kylie Minogue Snatches 2025 UK Christmas No.1 with Festive Smash ‘XMAS’

More For You

New Driver Miraculously Walks Away Unscathed in Staffordshire Crash
WALKED AWAY New Driver Miraculously Walks Away Unscathed in Staffordshire Crash
Anthony Joshua Floors Jake Paul with Crushing KO
BROKEN JAW Anthony Joshua Floors Jake Paul with Crushing KO
Huddersfield Man Jailed for 17 Years Over Brutal Neighbour Murder
FATAL ATTACK Huddersfield Man Jailed for 17 Years Over Brutal Neighbour Murder
Germany Cracks Down on Migrant Smugglers Targeting the UK
LOOP HOLE Germany Cracks Down on Migrant Smugglers Targeting the UK

More From UK News in Pictures

Teen Charged Over Firework Chaos in Birmingham City Centre
TEEN CHARGED Teen Charged Over Firework Chaos in Birmingham City Centre
Man Charged with Multiple Sexual Offences in Buckinghamshire
SEX CHARGES Man Charged with Multiple Sexual Offences in Buckinghamshire
A228 Pembury North Bypass SHUT Both Ways After Serious Motorbike Crash
LIFE CHANGING A228 Pembury North Bypass SHUT Both Ways After Serious Motorbike Crash
Prince George Follows in Diana’s Footsteps with Touching Homeless Shelter Visit
Prince George Follows in Diana’s Footsteps with Touching Homeless Shelter Visit
Senior Hamas Figure Runs Pro-Palestine Rallies in London
Senior Hamas Figure Runs Pro-Palestine Rallies in London
Man Jailed for Brutal Aldershot Attack on Partner
PUNCHED IN THE FACE Man Jailed for Brutal Aldershot Attack on Partner
Woman Charged After Angry Protest at HMP Bronzefield
ANGRY PROTEST Woman Charged After Angry Protest at HMP Bronzefield
Tragic Teen Daisy House Dies After Incident on Loughton Tube Tracks
LOST PRINCESS Tragic Teen Daisy House Dies After Incident on Loughton Tube Tracks
Met Police Sergeant Sacked for Sexual Assault
BAD APPLE Met Police Sergeant Sacked for Sexual Assault
Woman Assaulted at Nottingham Bus Stop – Police Urgent Search Underway
MANHUNT Woman Assaulted at Nottingham Bus Stop – Police Urgent Search Underway
Urgent: Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Rainham
FIND HER Urgent: Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Rainham
FIRST PICTURES Murder Probe Underway After Man Stabbed to Death in Maida Vale
RAPE PROBE Police Shut Down Crown Quay Lane After Rape Report in Sittingbourne
ROAD BEEN CLOSED BY POLICE HGV Driver Falls Ill on A20 Near Dover – Major Delays Expected near Capel Le Ferne 
Central African Republic ahead of the December elections: Touadéra turns peace agreements into electoral capital
Central African Republic ahead of the December elections: Touadéra turns peace agreements into electoral capital
Fatal Crash in Plympton: Police Launch Urgent Appeal
STREET ATTACK Woman Assaulted and Robbed at Ravensbourne Park

More From UKNIP

Man Seriously Injured in Brighton E-Scooter Crash
SERIOUS INJURIES Man Seriously Injured in Brighton E-Scooter Crash
Two children praised for bravery after predator sentenced
FORMER POSTMAN Two children praised for bravery after predator sentenced
3 Cops Hurt in New York Domestic Violence Call, Suspect Dead
3 Cops Hurt in New York Domestic Violence Call, Suspect Dead
Man Charged Over Dawn Armed Robbery in Bletchley
DAWN ROBBERY Man Charged Over Dawn Armed Robbery in Bletchley