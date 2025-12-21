Desperate Hunt Underway for Missing 54-Year-Old Woman and Her Vanished Mini

Cops are growing “increasingly concerned” for a woman who disappeared nearly a month ago — and there’s no sign of her silver-gold Mini either.

Woman Vanishes Without a Trace in Bath

Robyn, 54, was last spotted at 4pm on November 27 in Walcot, Bath. She vanished without warning and hasn’t been seen since.

At the time, Robyn wore black leggings, striped socks, brown boots, and a long dark green-brown jumper. She is white, slim, around 5ft 8ins tall, with dark brown hair.

Missing Vehicle Adds to Mystery

Police are also hunting for her car — a silver-gold Mini with the registration YN56 UUL, which has also disappeared without a trace.

Officers have been unable to locate either Robyn or the vehicle despite ongoing efforts.

Whereabouts Unknown — But She Regularly Visits Nearby Villages

Robyn often visits surrounding areas, particularly Combe Hay. She was officially reported missing on December 17, nearly three weeks after she vanished.

Police urge anyone who spots Robyn or her Mini to call 999 immediately, quoting reference number 5225354485.

Have you seen Robyn or the missing Mini? Don’t hesitate — contact the authorities right away.