Women’s Football Coach Banned for 12 Years Over Shocking Sexual Misconduct

A former women’s football coach has been slammed with a 12-year ban after being found guilty of sending graphic images and making sexually charged comments to players and a colleague.

Explicit Messages and Shocking Abuse Exposed

Ryan Hamilton, the ex-manager of Sutton Coldfield Town Women, used Snapchat and WhatsApp to send explicit photos of himself, including images of his genitals and videos of masturbation. Even worse, he suggested having sex with players in places like the changing room, an FA disciplinary panel revealed.

The damning details came to light in an official FA report following a misconduct hearing last month. Hamilton flatly denied the allegations, but the evidence told a different story.

Multiple Complaints and Bullying Management Style

Five women — including four players — reported Hamilton’s behaviour to the Birmingham County FA in October 2024. They provided what the panel called “credible and compelling evidence” spanning two years. Hamilton quit the club the month after the complaints emerged.

The FA panel also revealed Hamilton’s “verbally aggressive and bullying management style,” with players humiliated so badly that some refused to continue playing for the fourth-tier side.

FA Panel Denounces Hamilton’s Conduct

Out of 24 charges, Hamilton was found guilty on 23 counts of improper conduct. The FA’s regulatory commission blasted Hamilton for showing “no introspection, contrition or remorse” and said he had “absolutely no insight into the effect of his conduct.”